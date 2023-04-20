Jake Gyllenhaal explains why he’s drawn to military stories

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals that he has learned a lot from working with army throughout his career.



“At the beginning of my career, I played a Marine, a recruit, and I got to know a lot of people in the military and learned from them,” said the 42-year-old in an interview with Associated Press on the red carpet at the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s movie, The Covenant in Los Angeles.

Jake explained that he loves to play military figures in the movies and expressed his admiration for their bravery and sacrifices to the country.

“I have throughout my career played people who are ex-military, people who had a history in that, and I've learned so much from that group,” stated the actor.

Jake mentioned, “And there's so much pride and love, the people that defend our freedom - that I am drawn to that story.”

Jake pointed out that he’s “drawn to roles of people operating under extreme circumstances” as it “brings the humanity in people”.

“There's no better characters in extreme circumstances than a soldier, in particular, so that may be also why I'm drawn to it,” he added.