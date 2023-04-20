Max George breaks silence on Tom Parker death

Max George weighed in about the death of his bandmate Tom Parker.

"He had glioblastoma, which is an incurable brain cancer, but it was at Stage 4 when they found it," Max said.

The singer aired his thoughts when he first heard about Tom's diagnosis through his wife, Kelsey.

"I couldn't get my head around what she'd just told me and I don't think I accepted that."

"I don't think I'll ever be okay with it, you know," the singer added.

"One of the last things I said to him was — I thanked him for making my life so much better than what it ever could have been, you know, like that whole journey through being in the band. He was my best friend."

Max opened his heart to Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne the next day.

"You did the hardest thing actually getting it out," Paul told him.

"This place has broken me, talking about stuff that I hadn't told my family... I'm not sure I'm dealing with that very well," Max later added in his confessional.

"I'm just worried that I'm not going to heal in here now. I feel that I'd be better off at home."