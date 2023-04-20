Fazl shoots down possibility of PDM-PTI dialogue

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday shot down "any possibility negotiations" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in spite of the Supreme Court's recent directives to hold negotiations a day earlier.
In a hard-hitting press conference in Islamabad, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader declared that: "How can there be negotiations with a person who should not even be in politics?"
Earlier today, the apex court directed the embattled ruling and the opposition political parties to immediately create a consensus on the date of elections and update the three-member bench by 4pm. However, the head of the ruling coalition party held the presser by 4:30pm.
It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, ahead of appearing before the bench once again, had confirmed that the PDM had not yet contacted the Imran Khan-led party for talks.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon...
Anwar was elected unopposed during an emergency meeting of the AJk's legislative assembly held after midnight
"We urge the two parties to exercise constraint," embassy says
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also orders transfer of eight additional session judges
Marriyum says perpetrators driven by such mindset which doesn't even spare deaths, accidents for hatching conspiracies
"It just didn't make any sense," PTI activist Maheen Faisal says
In his plea, PTI chief says federal govt wants to arrest him during Eid holidays, seeking IHC intervention