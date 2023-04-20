Fazl shoots down possibility of PDM-PTI dialogue

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — ONLINE/File

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday shot down "any possibility negotiations" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in spite of the Supreme Court's recent directives to hold negotiations a day earlier.

In a hard-hitting press conference in Islamabad, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader declared that: "How can there be negotiations with a person who should not even be in politics?"

Earlier today, the apex court directed the embattled ruling and the opposition political parties to immediately create a consensus on the date of elections and update the three-member bench by 4pm. However, the head of the ruling coalition party held the presser by 4:30pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, ahead of appearing before the bench once again, had confirmed that the PDM had not yet contacted the Imran Khan-led party for talks.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...