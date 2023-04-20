Jonathan Majors' case worsen with more victims coming forward against actor

Jonathan Majors, who is gearing up for May 8 court appearance on domestic violence charges, his case worsen with more victims coming forward against him.

As reported by Variety on Tuesday, sources have confirmed that multiple victims of Majors' alleged abuse have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

In the wake of more women coming forward with abuse accusation, Majors' case will most likely to take a dramatic turn.

These recent developments come over the heels of Majors’ publicists and management firm cutting ties with the actor earlier this week.

However, the district attorney has declined the outlet's request for a comment.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry in a statement.



For the unaware, The Creed III star was put behind the bars on March 25 in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

At the time, a spokesperson on behalf of NYPD said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police she had been assaulted by Majors, 33, and that she “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

But Chaudhry gave an immediate and aggressive response, insisting that the actor “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and suggested the woman was having “an emotional crisis.”