'Kanye West will freak over no editorial control on BBC doc'

BBC's forthcoming documentary on Kanye West would ruffle his feathers, as he is known for being domineering, during the program brook no interference from the rapper.

With the title We Need To Talk About Kanye, the documentary is based on two parts, while The Life of Pablo hitmaker had no editorial control over the product.



The doc will air later this year on BBC Two, focusing on the fury sparked by the father-of-four's conduct when he was set to run for office.

Helmed by Mobeen Azhar, an investigative journalist, who will explore West phenomena, despite becoming one of the most impact pop-star of his generation, the 45-year-old is still on the blocklist of many due to his infamous controversies.

Besides, Ye's complex mind will further deconstruct in a new eight-part podcast series, as per producer Jeremy Lee.

Speaking to Variety, Lee hinted that the documentary would give viewers "unique access to members of Ye's inner circle" but that notorious control freak West will have "no editorial control" over the final product.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, he added: "Ye's recent behavior has prompted both condemnation and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture.

With recent events as a starting point, the documentary and accompanying eight-part podcast series explore Ye's two decades in the public eye amid a rumoured YE2024 election campaign."

Lee also said, "It will be underpinned with world-class journalism and unique access to members of Ye's inner circle, this is a revelation-driven film which sheds new light on recent events," adding. "Ye is aware of but has no editorial control over the documentary."