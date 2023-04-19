VIDEO: These scenes of Makkah, Madina from space will captivate your heart

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has been sharing beautiful images from space and recently grabbed the attention of Muslims all over the world by posting a video of Makkah, Madina and Jeddah — lit up on the night of the 27th of Ramadan.



AlNeyadi, who is currently on the longest Arab space mission on the International Space Station (ISS), wrote on his Twitter: "Dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the landing site of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



According to Khaleej Times, the Emirati astronaut shared the video taken from the orbiting laboratory, saying: "This is Madina, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people".

The video shows a clear image of the city's twinkling lights and its many roads.

"This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea," says AlNeyadi as he moves the camera towards the second city.

He then moves the camera to show the holy site of Makkah. "... the holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam took root with the Prophet (PBUH)."

AlNeyadi then points out the light from the Masjid Al Haram which can be seen shining bright even from space.

"They are shining like stars, and it is one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen," he says.