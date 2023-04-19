Khloe Kardashian pours her heart out in birthday tribute for sister Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian penned a lengthy emotional tribute for her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she celebrates her 44 birthday.

The Good American co-founder poured her heart out to express her love to her elder sister besides a series of throwback images and videos.

“Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love,” The Kardashian star began in her sweet tribute dropped on Instagram.

“I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since.

You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you? You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you.

“The laughter we've shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I… We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I,” she added.

“My birthday wish for you is that this life becomes all that you want it to, your dreams stay big, your worries stay small, and you never need to carry more than you can hold. My wish is that you continue to sparkle, you continue to live life just as you see fit. I pray that the magic in you only gets stronger and the fire of life I see in you never ever dims.”



She ended her post while reminiscing on their younger days. “You deserve every ounce of happiness, love and blessings that you receive! You deserve only greatness in this world! You are such a special soul,” Khloe penned.

“I miss you! I miss us wrestling and us being morons together but I guess we had to grow up at some point lol I am so happy for the love and life that you have found. I hope you know every single day just how much I can’t live without you. Together forever, Jane and Suzanne, Laverne and Shirley, Yolanda and Towanda, Arnold and Danny.

Kourtney returned the love with some sweet comments of her own as she wrote, “Your birthday present from me this year will be a wrestling match between us.”

“Ok I’m crying tears!! And these videos. I love you beyond words to all eternity,” she mentioned in the second comment.