King Charles ditches plan to honour Prince Archie at Coronation

file footage

King Charles has reportedly scrapped his plans to honour Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie, during his Coronation, which clashes with Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6.

While Prince Harry will attend his father’s crowning ceremony, wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will stay back in the US and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday; the Duke of Sussex is expected to touch down for the ceremony and fly off to the US soon after.

Earlier, it was reported that King Charles had decided to toast his grandson at a post-Coronation lunch, but now insiders suggest that the plan has been scrapped as neither Prince Harry or Meghan will be present at the lunch.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday, an insider revealed: “The King considered a toast to Archie. But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence.”

This comes amid reports that Archie and Lilibet were not invited to the Coronation ceremony in the first place, with the official invitation only extended to Harry and Meghan.