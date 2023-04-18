'The Boogeyman' spooks audiences, sends to re-edits

The Boogeyman director Rob Savage revealed to re-edit some horror film scenes to make audiences less terrified.

During an interview to Empire, the 53-year-old said, "The first time you see the creature, the audience screamed so loud, and then immediately started talking with their neighbours and chattering, that they completely missed the next lines."

"So we had to re-cut it and build in 45 seconds of padding, just so they didn’t miss any vital information, adding, "I’m a huge jump-scare guy. That’s the most gratifying part, when you see that play with an audience and you can feel them taking the bait, and then you feel the jump land.

Stephen King, whose story the film was based on, was also part of the screen test.

"I didn’t go because I was terrified that he was going to do a Shining on it and absolutely hate it. But apparently, he jumped on numerous occasions, and then sent this lovely, lovely message to everyone who worked on the movie," Savage added.

"And the next morning I get an email saying, 'From Stephen King.' And he says, 'Robert, I’m still thinking about your movie the next morning.'"