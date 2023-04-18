David Choe attempts copyright takedown for video where he made rape jokes

Netflix’s Beef actor David Choe seems to have filed a copyright takedown of the podcast video where he can be seen joking about being a rapist.
The resurfaced clip from 2014 sees the actor bragging about his inappropriate behaviour towards a massage therapist. Meecham Whitson Meriweather and Aura Bogado posted a clip of the episode Erection Quest from the podcast DVDASA.
However, both of the videos ended up being taken down, with them receiving the Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice which was filed by Choe himself since the DVDASA podcast is his.
This is not the first time that these clips have come to light and seen heavy criticism, with the actor defending his statement by saying his words had been misinterpreted and that it is “not a representation of my reality.”
