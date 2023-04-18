Doja Cat releases tracklist for upcoming album

American rapper Doja Cat has come out with the tracklist for her upcoming album. Based on the list, her new album will include a total of 19 songs.
The songs included are Love Life, Attention, Can’t Wait, Ouchies, Agora Hills, Seeing Stars, Disrespectful, Often, Demons and more. Fans of the rapper have been waiting for her to release new music since she came out with the album Planet Her in 2021.
Planet Her went on to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and several of the tracks went viral including Woman, Neet To Know, and Get Into It (Yuh).
She also held a live stream earlier that same day and revealed a snippet of one of her new songs which is tentatively named Hellmouth. According to Doja, her new music will see a drastic change as compared to her older releases. She admitted that she agreed with the criticism she had been receiving and will be focusing solely on rap from now on.
