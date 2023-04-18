Kylie Jenner admits she used to sneak out of her home as a teen

Kylie Jenner opened up about her teenage life in Calabasas, California in her latest interview.

The Kardashians star reflected on moments when she used to sneak out of her home to enjoy the life in Los Angeles.

Kylie, 25, opened up on growing up under mum Kris Jenner's roof in her recent cover story for HommeGirls magazine.

"I stole my mom's car a lot," the beauty mogul admitted. "Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into L.A. It was a whole new world."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained, "I used to take my mom's car into the city, and I would make sure I was home before my parents woke up, which was at like 5:30 in the morning. I had to be home between 4 and 4:30 am.”

"My mom caught me once, and we had this huge meeting. She was like, 'I know you've been coming home every morning at 4 a.m. and this can never happen again!' That was probably as bad as it got," she recalled.

Kylie then shared that she know her mom, 67, already knew about her secret. "I'm sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out. We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house.”

The mum-of-two graced the magazine cover by showcasing her stunning curves. She rocked a long-sleeved, black latex bodysuit, paired with a semi-sheer miniskirt.

Kylie, who is currently making headlines for her 'casual romance' with actor Timothee Chalamet, shared the magazine cover on her Instagram as well.