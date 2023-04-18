Madhuri Dixit 'welcomes' Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai with 'vada pav' treat

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in film 'Maja Ma' with Gajraj Rao

Madhuri Dixit Nene treats Apple CEO Tim Cook with some delicious Vada pav on his arrival in Mumbai.

Taking it to her Twitter account, Madhuri shared an iconic photo of her and Tim enjoying the scrumptious vada pav at a restaurant. The two looked adorable while enjoying their meal.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada pav", wrote MD alongwith the picture.

The picture shows that the Apple CEO is also enjoying the slice of life while eating the famous Indian delicacy with the most beautiful actress of the Bollywood industry. He also penned a thank you note for her later.

Cook wrote: "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

On the professional front, Madhuri dixit last featured in film Maja Ma that streamed on Amazon Prime. The actress shared screen with the talented Gajraj Rao in the film, reports Indiatoday.