Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk’s relationship status revealed amid Coachella outing

Leonardo DiCaprio may have sparked some romance rumours as he hung out with model Irina Shayk during Coachella.

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

On Saturday, April 15th, 2023, the Titanic actor, 48, and the 37-year-old model were seen together at the Neon Carnival during the first weekend of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

They were also joined by a few of their famous friends, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio’s long-time pal, Tobey Maguire.

The next day, both Shayk and DiCaprio were also at Coachella’s Revolve Festival, but an eyewitness told ET that “they hung out in separate cabanas and not with each other.”

The eyewitness shared, “Irina was with her publicist and friends and Leo was with friends and some girls. Both of them had a great time doing their own thing.”

Furthermore, a source told the outlet, “Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends. They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them.”

Shayk was previously dating Bradley Cooper, with whom she welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017.

However, the couple broke up in 2019, after four years of dating. Despite hopes of reconciliation between the pair, nothing has happened as they co-parent their daughter.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, after she notably turned 25.