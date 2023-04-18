Princess Diana was 'hunted' by 'wild dogs' after Paris accident

Prince Harry talks about Princess Diana's dead body being disrespected by the paparazzi.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex talks about his pain as he realised his mother was not left alone by the media, even after he passed away in Paris.

He pens: “I hadn’t known. I hadn’t dreamed. I’d been told that paps chased Mummy, that they’d hunted her like a pack of wild dogs, but I’d never dared to imagine that, like wild dogs, they’d also feasted on her defenseless body. I hadn’t been aware, before this moment, that the last thing Mummy saw on this earth was a flashbulb.”

Harry adds: “Unless…Now I looked much closer at Mummy: no visible injuries. She was slumped, out of it, but generally…fine. Better than fine. Her dark blazer, her glowing hair, her radiant skin—doctors at the hospital where she was taken couldn’t stop remarking how beautiful she was. I stared, trying to make myself cry, but I couldn’t, because she was so lovely, and so alive.”