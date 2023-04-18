Kate Middleton may face unexpected guest at King Charles coronation

Rose Hanbury, who is rumoured to be Prince William's mistress, could cause some tension among Prince and Princess of Wales if she attends the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The British socialite, who spotted at Queen Elizabeth's funeral alongside her husband, is buzzing in media about her likely appearance at King Charles III's coronation in May.

Unsubstantiated claims about Rose's connection to the future king was more than friendly set the internet on fire in 2019. In fact, since then, she has been referred to as the ‘rural rival’ to William and Kate.



Now, it's being claimed that Rose could attend the royal event in May that may take Kate's smile away.

Rose, according to reports, will likely attend the historic event as she is the wife of David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who has been named Lord-in-Waiting to King Charles. Her son, Oliver, will also be in charge of holding the King's robes, along with Prince George at the landmark ceremony.



Several pictures of Rose and William's alleged affairs published to social media has already added to Kate's worries.

Kate's husband William has found himself in headlines again after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show Harry & Meghan, where the Duke claimed: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Some speculated whether the Duke meant that his elder brother and Rose’s alleged affair was covered up by Buckingham Palace officials who ‘lied’ to kill the story and instead focused on Harry’s then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

Responding to rumours, a family friend has revealed to 'The Daily Beast': "There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumours were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there."