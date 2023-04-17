Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of Salman Khan imposing 'girls should be covered' rule on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular television personality and actress, recently denied rumors about Salman Khan imposing a 'girls should be covered' rule on the sets of their upcoming movie 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan'. The rumors had been circulating on social media and gossip columns for a while, but Shehnaaz put an end to them in a recent interview.

When asked about the alleged rule, Shehnaaz said, "There is no such rule on the sets. Salman sir has never made any such comment or asked us to dress a certain way. We have been given the freedom to choose our own outfits and style ourselves according to our comfort."

The actress also added that she has a great rapport with Salman Khan and that he is one of the most supportive people she has ever met in the industry. She urged fans and the media to stop spreading baseless rumors and to trust the professionalism of the crew and cast.

'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr.