Taylor Swift is new William Shakespeare: professor

An expert on William Shakespeare sang praises of Taylor Swift and compared her with one of history’s greatest writers, Bard while adding she is a “real poet.”
Writing a piece in The Sunday Times, the scholar Sir Jonathan Bate, a former Shakespeare professor at Warwick University, said that the megastar is more than “just high-class showbiz” and has a “literary sensibility” that was obvious from her debut album.
Titled, Why Taylor Swift is a literary giant, he penned that he had “one of the best nights of [his] life” at one of Swift’s concerts.
“Listening to her lyrics, which most of the rapturous (mainly female) audience seemed to know by heart, I came away with confirmation of a thought I first had 15 years ago: this isn’t just high-class showbiz; Taylor Swift is a real poet,” he added.
The professor noted that he first spotted references to Shakespeare in her track, “You were Romeo, you were throwin’ pebbles/ And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet.’”
The academic called the soundtrack an “almost perfect pop song, with its catchy hook, driving rhythm, and ingenious use of banjo and mandolin.”
