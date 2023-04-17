Victoria Beckham shares her workout routine, gym snaps feature David in background

Victoria Beckham left fans gushing over her gorgeous figure as she shared a glimpse into her intense workout routine.

The posh fashion designer, 48, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her gym routine on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

She treated her fans with a surprise as gym pictures also featured a glimpse of her husband David Beckham.

"I'm in my strength training phase," Victoria captioned the photo, in which she was seen doing her mid-stretch.

The former Spice Girls star donned black workout gear and white-and-pink sneakers. "Before and after every section it's key to [mobilize] and stretch," she continued. "Recovery is as important as the workout itself!"

In the next snap, Victoria was doing presses on a bench, "I follow with my training session which I vary day-to-day to focus on different areas of the body.

"Today I'm working on my upper body strength with a combination of resistance-based exercises."

The picture was captured by her husband as the football superstar, 47, was seen leaning on gym equipment in a background mirror.

Victoria jokingly pasted two laughing emoticons over the photo and right next to her shirtless husband.

The mum-of-two is definitely taking steps to stay young forever. She recently revealed that she’s 'not going to age anymore.'

Leaving fans in shock, Victoria has defied age after 'stopping the clock' with new laser skin treatment for £2,000 amount.