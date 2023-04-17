New Music Commissions for King Charles coronation service revealed

Buckingham Palace has announced further details of the twelve new compositions that have been written for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.



A life-long music enthusiast and champion of the arts, King Charles has overseen, influenced and been personally involved in the commissioning process and the detail of the music programme, which will showcase and celebrate musical talent from across the United Kingdom and further afield.

The musical commissions offer contemporary interpretations of centuries of musical tradition, bringing together world-class composers, who are some of the most esteemed living artists from across the Classical, Sacred, Film, Television and Musical Theatre fields.

They have taken varied approaches to their compositions - whether for orchestra, solo voice or choir - resulting in a diverse and accessible musical programme.

Six of the new commissions have been composed for orchestra and will be performed before the Service, prior to their Majesties’ arrival at the Abbey, complemented by a programme of mainly British music spanning 350 years.