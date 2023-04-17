Katy Perry talked about 'spiritual' connection with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry once spoke about her loved-up bond with Orlando Bloom.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, with whom Katy shares baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, began dating in 2016.

Speaking with Ellen Degeneres in a 2019 interview, Katy Perry admitted: "He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met.

"He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out."

Speaking about the mother of his child, Orlando Bloom praised the ‘smart’ songstress.

"She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me,” he told Sunday Times in 2020.