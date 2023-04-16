Honey Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan took three weeks to approve "Lungi Dance" song

Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.

Famous Indian rapper Honey Singh recently revealed that it took Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan three weeks to give his approval for the hit song "Lungi Dance" from the 2013 film "Chennai Express." According to Singh, he had initially composed the song as a tribute to Rajinikanth and his famous lungi style. However, getting Khan's approval for the song was not an easy feat.

Singh explained that he had sent the song to Khan, who was then shooting for the film in Wai. After three weeks of waiting, Khan finally gave his nod of approval for the song, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2013.

Singh expressed his gratitude to Khan for his support and said that he was thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with such a legendary actor.

The song "Lungi Dance" has since become an iconic track, and its popularity continues to soar even today. Its catchy beats and memorable lyrics have made it a party favorite across India.