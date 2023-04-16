King Charles ‘won’t tolerate’ Prince Harry anymore: ‘Growing a backbone’

File Footage

King Charles has just been hailed by experts for finally growing a bit of a backbone to push back Prince Harry.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by Express UK, Ms Elser believes King Charles is finally starting to make moves regarding Prince Harry.



She even went as far as to say, “Interestingly, the King has recently been putting on an unexpected display of backbone. Within 24-hours of Spare being released, reportedly, His Majesty decided to turf the Sussexes out of their UK home Frogmore Cottage.”

“It was a handy move given that at some point he had also made the eminently sensible decision of cutting his brother Prince Andrew’s allowance, thus effectively evicting him out of his vast estate, Royal Lodge, he will no longer be able to afford the upkeep.”