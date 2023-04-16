Harry Styles plans on avoiding awkward run-ins with exes at 2023 Met Gala

File footage

Harry Styles shocked the internet with his promising new romantic relationships.



However, it has been reported that the As It Was crooner will not be attending the glitzy and glamorous 2023 Met Gala event as he is taking all the steps to avoid all of his exes.

Styles is currently dating Emily Ratajkowski after recently splitting from actress Olivia Wilde. He has been planning to avoid awkward run-ins with his exes.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, “Harry loves the Met Gala and expressing himself through fashion, especially after he co-chaired the event in 2019, but he is too busy.

“It’s a welcome relief as there would be so much buzz around him rubbing shoulders with Emily and all his exes.”

The sources further stated, “the whole event is like a goldfish bowl and every move is snapped on the red carpet. He’s happier focusing on his music and craft for now.”

The year’s Met Gala will be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. The event will hit the floors on May 1st.