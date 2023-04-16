Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are trending at No. 1 with the track ‘Princess Diana’

However, she won’t be leaving behind her old label to join Nicki’s

American artists Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are trending at No. 1 on Youtube with the new remix for Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana. The song swept several charts immediately after its release followed by the release of the music video.

The release of the remix comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label and confirmed that Ice Spice would be partnering with them. “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.”

However, she won’t be leaving behind her old label to join Nicki’s, she will only be partnering with them for projects. It seems their collaboration is the start of their work together and a successful run too, as Princess Diana tops the U.S. iTunes charts.