Kriti Sanon 'jumps out of her comfort zone' to 'skydive' in Dubai

Kriti Sanon ticks 'skydiving' off her bucket list

Kriti Sanon just stepped out of her comfort zone to get her hands at skydiving in Dubai.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kriti shared the her most incredible expereince with her beloved fans. She also mentioned that this was the one thing on her bucket list that she just ticked off.

"Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list #SkyDiving", wrote the Mimi actress.

In the video, Sanon can be seen jumping out of a plane in the sky with her trainer. The two of them flaunt victory sign mid-air.

After she posted this video, her beloved fans could stop gushing over her. They flooded the comment section with lots of compliments and hearts.



one of the fans wrote: "You’re very strong girl, you weren’t scared even a bit!" Meanwhile, another commneted: “Fly high, my friend. You are made for bigger things. Go for it."

“This woman so calm like she does it everyday", wrote one fan.

The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with her sister Nupur Sanon as the two decided to take some time out for a vacation. The duo flew off to Dubai to spend some quality time together.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Moreover, she is gearing up to share screen with Shahid Kapoor for the first time in a romantic film that will also feaure veteran actors Dimpla Kapadia and Dharmendra in vital roles, reports News18.