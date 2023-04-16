'Saturday Night Live' offers varant of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' in a skit

'Saturday Night Live' offers alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' in a skit

The upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie is getting ample hype ahead of its release.

As per custom, Saturday Night Live presented an alternative to ‘Barbie’ with a parody spinoff of the American Girls doll collection.

The sketch featured a live-action movie about historically accurate dolls with awful backstories, portrayed by Heidi Gardner, Molly Kearney, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and host Ana De Armas.

This summer, announces SNL, comes a live-action movie about historically correct dolls with their own “harrowing” origin story including an orphan from Victorian times, one doll whose friend succumbed to cholera, one donning spectacles, one whose dad was a prisoner of war and one who was a fugitive slave.

“Not all dolls live in a dream, some are bigger, younger, sadder, some dolls are American Girls,” said the voiceover. “Did all their family members die of old timey diseases? Absolutely.”

Parody aside, there have been several American Girl movies and spinoffs, with a new live-action movie in development by Mattel, MGM, and Picturestart.