Honey Singh talks about facing criticism on the lyrics of his songs: WATCH

Honey Singh's songs are being called as 'vulgar' and 'misogynistic'

Honey Singh talks about his songs facing criticism by the people due to their lyrics.

Honey's songs has always faced criticism due to their lyrics. People term them as vulgar and misogynistic. Whereas, Honey believes that his songs are not misogynistic. According to him, people have become more sensitive nowdays.

While talking about the same with Pinkvilla, the Blue Eyes singer added: “Intentionally toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Agar hota toh log kyun sunte?”

He further revealed that he has been called upon at weddings a lot of times by many people to perform at their daughter's wedding in the last 15 years. If all his songs were vulgar and misogynistic, why would people invite him to sing at the weddings.

Singh stated: “Aunty log bhi stage pe aake naachte hai, aunty police bula legi. Log aajkal zyada sensitive ho gaye hai.”

As per the rapper and singer, people used to be more intellectual in the old times. He further qouted the example of Urfi Javed, said: “Wo bold kapde pehente hai, toh log kuch bhi likh dete hai. Wo kuch bhi pehne, 2023 hai ye, kaha jaa rahe hai humlog?”

On the work front, Honey Singh is gearing up to release a new song Naagan from his latest album Honey 3.0 today, reports Pinkvilla.

