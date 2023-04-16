Justin Baldoni chops off his manbun for charity, debuts new hairdo

Justin Baldoni chopped off his long wavy locks for a good cause.

On Saturday. April 15th, 2023, the Jane the Virgin alum, 39, shared a video of him getting a haircut to donate to Locks of Love charity, which specialises in making custom wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical reasons.

“And it’s done,” Baldoni captioned the post, while also adding the hashtags #fouryearsinthemaking and #youcantelliwasnervousbymygumchewing.

While sitting in the chair with his hair separated into several ponytails, the Man Enough author explained to his five-year-old son Maxwell Roland-Samuel, “The reason you’re cutting it like that baby is ’cause Daddy’s gonna donate his hair to somebody who can’t grow their hair ’cause maybe they got cancer like Uncle Zach, or they lost their hair.”



“So, he’s gonna give all this hair to somebody. That’s why you gotta cut it perfectly right there,” he said while showing his son where to cut his hair. “You ready? Okay, here we go.”

Maxwell proceeds to chop off the first lock of his father’s hair, while his sister Maiya Grace, 7, closes her eyes shut. “Tell me when it’s done,” she said.

The Five Feet Apart director seemingly got emotional as he said, “I’m not crying because I’m cutting my hair. I’m crying because this is going to somebody.”

“I love it,” his wife, Emily says of her husband’s new hairdo, kissing him on the forehead. The video ends on a playful note with her saying, “He’s super hot,” as Baldoni sits in the stylist’s chair.