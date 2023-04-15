Anil Kapoor's Emotional Tribute to Satish Kaushik Leaves Anupam Kher in Tears at Memorial Service

Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, both close friends of late actor-director Satish Kaushik, were in attendance at his memorial service to pay their last respects. During the service, Kapoor gave an emotional tribute to his friend, recalling fond memories of their time together and the impact that Kaushik had on his life and career. As Kapoor spoke, he became overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears, prompting Kher and other mourners to also become teary-eyed.

Kher later shared his thoughts on the service, saying, "It was a beautiful tribute to a wonderful human being. Satish was loved by so many people, and it was clear from the turnout at the service how much he meant to everyone. Anil's speech was particularly moving and really captured the essence of who Satish was as a person."

Kaushik passed away unexpectedly earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances in film and television, as well as a reputation as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. The memorial service was attended by many of Kaushik's friends, colleagues, and admirers, who all gathered to remember and celebrate his life and work.