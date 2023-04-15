Farhad Samji breaks silence on 'Hera Pheri 3' trend

Several Hera Pheri fans campaigned against Farhad Samji to remove him from the upcoming comedy film director post.
Now, the director has responded to the criticism in his new interview.
During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Houseful filmmaker said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, so who are these people?
Secondly, you used two words in your question -and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches."
The 48-year-old added, "Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Now, What can I say beyond this?”
The original film was helmed by Priyadarshan. While the second was by Neeraj Vora.
They recently crossed 600 million views on the music video for their song 'Pink Venom'
Her agency CUBE Entertainment released a statement announcing the news on April 14th
Prince would receive an icy reception from fellow royals at the coronation
Bad Bunny was defeated by Harry Styles in the Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammy Awards
They also became the second K-pop girl group to have charted for three weeks
Ryan Reynolds thanked @thecdnacademy for the 'incredible honour'