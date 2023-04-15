Prince Harry issues stern warning to father King Charles ahead of coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who will be attending King Charles coronation in May, has reportedly issued a stern warning to his father ahead of the historic event.



The GB News, citing sources, revealed that Prince Harry wants to reconcile with King Charles and brother Prince William as the Duke is aware that the event will be "pretty much the most important day" of the monarch’s life.

To discuss the issues, Prince Harry wanted a meeting with King Charles and Prince William.

The source told the publication, "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered.

"He isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”

The Mirror, per GB News, reported, “He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."

The report comes days after Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.