Kate Middleton ridiculed after report suggests her ancestor rescued Meghan's ancestor

Kate Middleton was trolled online after a report said one of her ancestors played a key role in abolishing slavery.

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie shared a screenshot of the report with caption, " We're not going to do this today."

Multiple users mocked the Princess of Wales and the British press for its efforts to build her image.

Omid Scobie is the author of Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of Meghan and Harry.

He is also considered a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Daily Mail, the ancestor of Kate Middleton played a key role in the movement that led to the abolition of slavery in the British Empire in 1837 and the United States in 1865.

"For the Princess of Wales’s great-great-great-great-great-aunt, Norfolk-born Harriet Martineau, became known as ‘the greatest American abolitionist’ after fighting a lifelong battle to abolish slavery and racism in the U.S," the report said.

"And, in a fascinating twist of history, it was her lobbying of U.S. Presidents James Madison and Andrew Jackson that ultimately set in motion Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — the declaration that freed the Duchess of Sussex’s great-great-great-great-grandfather Stephen Ragland from servitude," the report added.