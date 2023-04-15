Kate Middleton ridiculed after report suggests her ancestor rescued Meghan's ancestor

Kate Middleton was trolled online after a report said one of her ancestors played a key role in abolishing slavery.
Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie shared a screenshot of the report with caption, " We're not going to do this today."
Multiple users mocked the Princess of Wales and the British press for its efforts to build her image.
Omid Scobie is the author of Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of Meghan and Harry.
He is also considered a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to Daily Mail, the ancestor of Kate Middleton played a key role in the movement that led to the abolition of slavery in the British Empire in 1837 and the United States in 1865.
"For the Princess of Wales’s great-great-great-great-great-aunt, Norfolk-born Harriet Martineau, became known as ‘the greatest American abolitionist’ after fighting a lifelong battle to abolish slavery and racism in the U.S," the report said.
"And, in a fascinating twist of history, it was her lobbying of U.S. Presidents James Madison and Andrew Jackson that ultimately set in motion Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — the declaration that freed the Duchess of Sussex’s great-great-great-great-grandfather Stephen Ragland from servitude," the report added.
Prince William and Prince Harry went together for a military experience
Matthew McCounaghey talks about rumoured brother Woody Harrelso
Drake Bell's family feared the actor's life as revealed by newly released 911 call
Prince Harry talks about sweet and kind Kate Middleton
Raquel Leviss seeks mental health treatment days after the drop scene of her affair with 'Vanderpump Rules alum Tom...
Harry Styles talks about media pressure while dating Taylor Swift