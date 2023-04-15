Elijah Wood shares concerns about 'Lord of the Rings' movies plan: 'I hope it’s good'

File Footage

The Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood shared his thoughts on Warner Bros. and New Line’s plan to develop more LOTR movies.



In a new interview with GQ, the 42-year-old actor admitted that he has a concern despite being generally supportive of the idea.

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited,” he said. “I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies. Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art.’ And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

“But Lord of the Rings didn’t come out of that place,” he added. “It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

In an another interview with Extra, Wood was asked if he’d be willing to reprise his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in a “reboot.”

“Reboot – I don’t know about that, but if there’s more films that potentially involve Frodo, I would be down,” he responded.

Wood has been promoting his role on the new season of Showtime’s hit cannibalism drama Yellowjackets.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy earned a whopping $2.9 billion at the global box office and won 17 Oscars.