Jennifer Coolidge makes it to the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge has finally topped the Time’s 100 most influential people after winning awards for her exceptional performance in The White Lotus.



I just find it baffling, absolutely baffling, that this is happening. But guess what? I really like it,” said the 61-year-old in an interview with Times.

Coolidge, who achieved success during her 30-plus career, told the magazine, “It’s like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something. And now I’m out and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m sure glad they let me out of that box, because this is way better.’”

Not only she’s getting recognised for her work in the industry but now she’s also invited to cool parties.

“People that you don't even know—cool people that I've always respected are inviting me to cool parties and producers and directors that I've admired, I'm actually meeting with them now,” stated the actress.

Coolidge also shared valuable suggestion for younger women who look out outside for acceptance.

“There was just like, a giant chunk of my life that was wasted on trying to get boyfriends who didn’t want me, instead of just, you know, taking care of business and, and working on my own thing,” she added.