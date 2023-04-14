Jung Sung Il from ‘The Glory’ in talks to appear in new show

The show follows the individuals who are trying to make up for the shortcomings of an imperfect law

Netflix’s The Glory star Jung Sung Il is in talks to appear in his first-ever lead role in a new drama. His agency KeyEast announced the news on April 13th, stating:

“Jung Sung Il has received an offer for the new drama ‘Guardians’ [literal translation] and is positively considering his appearance.”

The show follows the individuals who are trying to make up for the shortcomings of an imperfect law, it will also be the first-ever Korean drama to feature probation officers and electronic supervisors. The series will attempt to shed some light on the work done by probation officers who seek to monitor and help restrain criminals.

The actor recently gained significant attention after playing an affluent businessman in The Glory, a series that follows a victim of bullying who is out to get revenge on her aggressors.