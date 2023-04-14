BTS will release a new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

K-pop group BTS will be releasing a new OST for the animated film Bastions. Thymos Media announced on April 14th that they would be singing the theme song for the 3D animated superhero film.
The song will feature all seven members of the group since it was recorded before the eldest member Jin enlisted in the military. They also released a short snippet of the song, giving a sneak peek at the band’s vocals.
Besides BTS, the movie will feature a star-studded lineup of artists including Le Sserafim, Heize, AleXa, Brave Girls and more. The film will premiere on SBS on May 14th and will follow a group of superheroes as they try to battle environmental pollution.
BTS are currently on hiatus as they focus on their solo activities and will reconvene as a full group after they complete their mandatory military service.
