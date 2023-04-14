Blackpink acheives 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

This is their tenth group music video to cross the 600 million mark

K-pop group Blackpink has achieved a major feat once more by crossing 600 million views on YouTube with their Pink Venom music video. This is their tenth group music video to cross the 600 million mark.

Their other music videos which achieved the feat prior to Pink Venom are Lovesick Girls, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Boombayah, Playing With Fire, Ice Cream, Whistle, As If It’s Your Last and finally, DDU-DU DDU-DU.

They originally released the music video for Pink Venom back in August 2022 as a part of their latest comeback named Born Pink. It took the MV just over 7 months to cross 600 million.

They also earned 400 million views with the music video for another track from the Born Pink album, Shut Down.