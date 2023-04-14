Barbara Corcoran in hot waters after making comments about firing employees

The clip of her from the podcast went viral on TikTok as several users gave their response

Stark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran is in hot waters after making insensitive comments about firing her employees on The Diary of a CEO podcast. She spoke about why she enjoys letting people go and the way she does so.

"What I would love to do is call someone into my office on Friday. I love firing people on Fridays. I would stop by someone's desk on a Wednesday and say, 'Hey, would you have any time, sometime on Friday?'—They should have heard about the rumours. I couldn't wait 'til they came in to fire them."

The clip of her from the podcast ended up going viral on TikTok as several users gave their response to her comments. Some users pointed out that the negative employees that Barbara seems to hate are a product of the toxic work culture employers like her create.