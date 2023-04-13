King Charles is one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles III has been named as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2023.

The Britain's new monarch, 74, appeared on the list under the Icons category, alongside Chinese dissident Peng Lifa, actor Jennifer Coolidge, trans journalist Imara Jones, and others.

The magazine released the 2023 list of their annual honours on Thursday. Charles was hailed for his work with the Prince's Trust and his efforts to evolve the monarchy with the modern age.

Edward Enninful, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, wrote a piece for Time in which he praised the King's work to put his friends and family into "steady employment" through the charity, while he was growing up in west London.

Enninful penned: "The world of royalty was one I didn't pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realized, it turned out."

He went on to praise Charles' close involvement with the Prince's Trust, a charity founded by the royal in 1976 that helps young people get jobs, education and training.

"He didn't have to do any of it," the editor said. "He could've let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear."

The editor also described the King as “charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease”.

“His love for the environment is well-documented, but his love for his subjects burns ever brighter,” he added.

“The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability.”