‘Hellbound’ star Yoo Ah In’s company releases statement on speculative reports

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s agency United Artist Agency released a statement concerning speculative reports about his drug abuse case. They further threatened to take legal action against those publishing the articles.

The actor was revealed to be under suspicion of using the drug Propofol and was asked to provide hair and urine samples. Later on, his samples tested positive for the illegal use of cocaine, marijuana, Propofol and ketamine.

“First, we apologize for causing concern with the unpleasant matter regarding actor Yoo Ah In.

Until now, Yoo Ah In and the agency have refrained from making any comments regarding information on the relevant investigation or responses while the police investigation is underway. As Yoo Ah In revealed in his past statement, his stance that he will dutifully partake in the relevant investigation and that he will receive all punishment has not changed.

However, the details of an investigation that is not yet closed and should be kept undisclosed in principle have for some unknown reason been revealed to the press. Furthermore, we would like to correct the facts in relation to the situation in which unconfirmed news is being continuously circulated and spread.”