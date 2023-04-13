Varun Dhawan feels 'grateful' to be back as 'BHEDIYA'

'Bhediya' originally featured Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan announces Bhediya 2, says he feels excited and grateful to play the role once again.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Varun howled on stage while standing in front of the audeince with a backdrop that read 'Bhediya 2'. The film is slated to release in 2025.

He shared the video and wrote: "Bhediya2-2025. Excited and grateful to get one more oppurtunity to be back as BHEDIYA. My second with the maverick @amarkaushik, 3rd with my friend and visionary #dineshvijan backed by the passionate @officialjiostudios & #jyotideshpande. My boys @sachinjigar and @nirenbhatt."

The Original Bhediya was backed by Maddock Films and starred Varun along with the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The film earned a decent amount of money at the box office. Varun's character was so loved by the audeince that it made makers to come up with another part.



The thriller drama focused on a youngster who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. Besides Dhawan and Sanon, it also starred actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in vital roles.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also going to feature in the Indian adaptation of American spy thriller series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prahu.