Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on chilling Lufthansa flight experience

Matthew McConaughey has recently opened up about his scary flight experience after enduring severe turbulence on Lufthansa flight last month.



During his appearance on Let's Talk Off Camera podcast on ET, the Interstellar star was en route from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany, with his wife, Camila Alves, when the flight made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

“It’s suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity,” explained Matthew.

The actor discussed about when the plane dropped by saying he “immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seat-belt on”.

Describing the experience as “hell of a scare”, Matthew stated, “My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seat-belt on, and there was not a seat-belt warning right before it happened.”

“Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air,” pointed out the actor.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor disclosed, “And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long — one, two, three, four [seconds] — and then everything just comes crashing down continued.

However, Matthew mentioned that he was relieved after listening positive words from him amid scary incident.

“I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot. And he was calm as could be,” said the actor.

Matthew added, “I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief.”