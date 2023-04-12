Jeremy Renner gets 'toughest Avenger' title on Kimmel

Jeremy Renner made his first late-night appearance since his near-fatal snowplow accident at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The late-night host introduced his guest, who was there to promote his forthcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, as “indestructible” and an “Avenger who beat Thanos, Loki and a 14,000-pound snowplow.”

Kimmel cheekily asked the Marvel star if this was a publicity stunt, to which he responded, “Absolutely.”

“Now if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now,” Kimmel said. “Forget [Robert] Downey [Jr.], forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys. It’s you, you’re the guy.”

The 52-year-old responded, “Yeah, I guess so.”

“I think I speak for all of us when I say, thank God, look at you, you look great. We’re glad to see you here,” Kimmel added.

Earlier, Renner was severely injured in a snowplow incident on New Year’s Day and suffered “extensive” injuries, breaking over 30 bones, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.