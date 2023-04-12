Is Elon Musk secretly making ChatGPT alternative?

The image shows Elon Musk holding a mic at an event.— AFP/file

Despite Elon Musk and other's recent call for a temporary halt on AI training across the industry, urging major AI companies to exercise caution due to the potential risks associated with haphazard AI development, he seems to have shifted his stance by initiating a significant push towards AI development in conjunction with Twitter's AI project.



As per Business Insider, Musk has procured roughly 10,000 GPUs and has recruited AI experts from DeepMind for the project. Though the AI project is still in its early stages, the sizable number of GPU purchases indicates Musk's unwavering commitment to the endeavour.

The exact objective of the AI project is yet to be clarified. Will it compete with other helpful chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard, or will it aim to enhance Twitter's user experience, which is in dire need of improvement.

What did Elon Musk do with GPUs?

Despite Twitter's financial struggles, Elon Musk appears to prioritise the AI project, as evidenced by his purchase of around 10,000 GPUs, which would cost tens of millions of dollars.

The GPUs are expected to be deployed to Twitter's remaining two data centres, and the company is also hiring additional engineers to manage the project. Musk has openly sought talent in the AI industry to compete with OpenAI and has expressed a vision for his ChatGPT competitor as an "anti-woke" version that would eliminate safeguarding protocols.

This has raised concerns about potential hate speech and propaganda on the platform. Overall, the details of the project remain unclear, but Musk's significant investment and recruitment efforts demonstrate his dedication to the cause.