Sarah Ferguson ‘taking notes’ from Meghan Markle for Instagram reach

file footage

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and former wife of disgraced Prince Andrew, is said to be ‘taking notes’ from Meghan Markle’s Instagram success to better her own reach on the social media platform.



Sarah, popularly known by her nickname Fergie, seems to be working on her Instagram handle ahead of the release of her new book, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, and as per a PR expert, she could be turning to Meghan’s prowess on the app for lessons!

Sharing quintessentially British photos of family life, Sarah has amassed a 500k strong following on the photo-sharing app, with Adeline St John, the Digital Director for a PR firm, analysing her rising star on the app.

Noting how Sarah has a green theme going on her handle, much like the blue of SussexRoyal, Adeline was quoted by The Daily Mail saying: “The green colour scheme fits with her profile’s Regency theme.”



Sharing how it ‘extends to the linktree in her bio, her Twitter and Facebook pages, and also the promotional material for her book’, Adeline added: “Sarah is establishing herself as a professional author with a consistent, cohesive brand behind her and her work.”

She then said: “She is following a similar standard through her own green story highlights, which are much like the consistent blue theme of SussexRoyal.”

Adeline also noted that Sarah has been posting professional images of herself alongside photos from family albums, something very notably done by Harry and Meghan on their own Instagram handle.

Saying that it is ‘likely that Sarah and her team looked to Sussex Royal for some Instagram inspiration’, Adeline stated: “Sarah’s carefully considered, professional approach is more in-keeping with the royal standard.”

“For example, the now defunct SussexRoyal page, which was carefully branded with official photography, charity appeals and well-planned content.”

“SussexRoyal’s engagement with awareness days (such as #WorldWildlifeDay) may well have inspired content such as Sarah’s #womenshistorymonth post,” Adeline also noted.