Jisoo from Blackpink enters at No. 2 on the Billboard Global Charts

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has debuted at No. 2 on both of the Billboard Global Charts. This is the singer’s first time making it into the top ten of the lists.
Billboard announced their rankings of the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. Charts on April 11th which showed that Jisoo’s solo title track Flower had debuted at No. 2 on both of them. She is now the third member from Blackpink to appear in the top ten of the chart.
For the Global 200, she has managed to accumulate around 108.7 million streams and sold around 21, 000 copies in the first week of its release. This marks the highest debut streams for an artist, topped only by her bandmate Lisa and Olivia Rodrigo.
The industry legend managed to achieve the feat without any traditional promotion or a music video
