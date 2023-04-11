Britney Spears details experience with trainer who made her cry with hurtful remarks

Britney Spears hit back at a personal trainer who told the singer that she needed her "younger body" back.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a video of herself dancing in a yellow crop top with khaki shorts at her home.

In the caption, she revealed how she wanted to hire a fitness trainer but did not after hearing her body shaming comments.

"I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer. And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back,” the singer wrote.

The Princess of Pop questioned why the trainer thought the was necessary and revealed her mean comment left her in tears.

"I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!!" she added. "I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that’s it!!!

"I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!"

“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and (expletive), I’m just getting started,” Spears wrote.