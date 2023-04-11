Britney Spears details experience with trainer who made her cry with hurtful remarks

Britney Spears hit back at a personal trainer who told the singer that she needed her "younger body" back.
Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a video of herself dancing in a yellow crop top with khaki shorts at her home.
In the caption, she revealed how she wanted to hire a fitness trainer but did not after hearing her body shaming comments.
"I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer. And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back,” the singer wrote.
The Princess of Pop questioned why the trainer thought the was necessary and revealed her mean comment left her in tears.
"I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!!" she added. "I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that’s it!!!
"I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!"
“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and (expletive), I’m just getting started,” Spears wrote.
The industry legend managed to achieve the feat without any traditional promotion or a music video
Jeremy Renner discussed the traumatic incident and his upcoming Disney+ series 'Rennervations'
Queen Elizabeth wanted both Prince William and Prince Harry to fight in Afghanistan
Taylor Swift reportedly broke up with her boyfriend of six year, Joe Alwyn, amid her ambitious ‘Eras Tour’
Khloe Kardashian 'thrilled' that Tristan Thompson would be able to meet kids often after joining Lakers, source
Bhavana Panday also reveals how she prepared Ananya for fo showbiz