MCU release mysterious audio ahead of 'The Marvels' trailer

Marvel Studios teased the upcoming release of the first trailer for The Marvels with a brief (but mysterious) recording from space.

Shared by Marvel Entertainment on Twitter, the brief teaser includes just audio and lasts for 17 seconds. While the speakers in the teaser are undisclosed, the first voice says, "Hello?" while the second (which could be Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury) asks, "Where's Captain Rambeau?"

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels serves as the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon and Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels is also a continuation of the television series Ms. Marvel (2022), and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Vellani made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Kamala Khan in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, which has been renewed for a second season. The Season 1 finale of Ms. Marvel promised that Kamala Khan would return as the hero in the Captain Marvel sequel and featured a cameo from Larson in a post-credit scene.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 10, 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.