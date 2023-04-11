Salman Khan shares 'everyone was against him' for doing THIS in 'KKBKKJ'

Salman Khan, at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, shared that everone was against him for doing one of the songs from the film.
Song Naiyo Lagda featuring Salman and Pooja Hedge suffered opposition. Salman says everyone was against him for doing the song.
He stated at the trailer launch event: "Everyone was against me for the song. ‘He has lost the plot, this is an 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant.’ I was like, ‘No, I like it.’ This is my film; I’m using the song in it."
The Dabangg actor further went on to say: “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”
Naiyo Lagda is sung by Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan and is composed by singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya.
Meanwhile, film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to be Khan's full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019. He has worked very hard on his body to play the role in this action-packed film, reports Etimes.
Farhad Samji's directorial film is set to release on Eid. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Daggubati Venkatesh besides Salman Khan.
